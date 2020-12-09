DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Dove Inc is teaming up yet again with the Northeast Community Fund and Salvation Army for this year's Christmas Basket Drive.
Donations for the baskets are still being accepted and are encouraged.
Dove is asking for the following items to be donated:
*New Only* hats, gloves, mittens (infant to adult sizes)
-toys and gifts for infants and youth up to age 16 (unwrapped)
-stockings, wrapping paper, rolls of tape, etc.
Food donations are also encouraged and can be taken to Northeast Community Fund before Friday, Dec. 18.
Volunteers will be sorting and counting gift items December 4-5, 7-12, and 14 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
For more information visit Doveinc.org.
