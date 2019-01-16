Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Donations are needed for South Shores school food pantry.
DPS students receive free breakfasts and lunches. A food pantry is operated at the school so kids and their families have enough to eat for dinner and on non-school days.
With the long winter break lasting 2 weeks the pantry made sure all of the food on hand was distributed before Christmas. Now with distributions starting again a new supply of food is needed.
The pantry needs non-perishable food items. Twenty-five students are currently being served.
Donations can be dropped off at South Shores School Monday- Friday, 7am-3pm.