MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The public is encouraged to donate food to an upcoming Mt. Zion food drive.
Casey Johnson organized the drive, the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church said in a press release. It's scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Those who are donating can place unexpired food items in boxes or bags in the back seat or trunk of their vehicle. A volunteer can then come remove them.
The church said shelves at the Mt. Zion Food Pantry are very low and need to be re-stocked to keep up with demand as people have been in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pantry expanded to two times a month and is open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday.
Those eligible to receive donated items need to reside in the Mt. Zion School District, which includes Long Creek, Dalton City, Mt. Zion and parts of southeast Decatur.
Individual people, neighborhoods, organizations or groups can collect items for the food drive, the church said.
“We are here to help serve a need to the community and we appreciate our ability to do just that,” said Johnson.
The food pantry has been open since January of 2015. As a "choice pantry," it allows visitors to select their food items instead of receiving a pre-packed box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.