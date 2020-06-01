PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Intruders broke into the Peoria Zoo Sunday night and set two donkeys loose.
The Peoria Park District confirmed the information on its Facebook page.
Both donkeys have been safely returned to their barn and are under observation now.
The zoo is working with law enforcement to review video footage of the incident.
There were also rumors and calls about break ins at the zoos in Springfield and Decatur, but those were unfounded.
