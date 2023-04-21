DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — April is child abuse prevention month. Under a statewide pilot program, a detective with the Macon County Sheriff's Office is working side-by-side with DCFS caseworkers to remove children from dangerous situations and get families the resources they need.
"Sometimes 20 cases a day, sometimes less, but it's a high volume and they have to meet mandates every day," Detective Chad Wayne, with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, told WAND News.
He's assisting DCFS caseworkers as they investigate, and remove children from abusive homes.
"There have been situations where we have had situations escalated, maybe it's in taking custody of kids. Maybe it's not even that, sometimes it's just trying to get services for the families," Detective Wayne explained.
Detective Wayne said abuse can often start as an issue parents are struggling with, that then goes on to affect kids.
"We've seen a lot of the substance abuse issues that are kind of percolating into these situations. Domestic violence oftentimes has a lot to do with substance abuse and mental health issues," Detective Wayne said.
He said neglect can be a less obvious form of abuse.
"Kids are maybe not getting fed enough, maybe somebody in the home is incapacitated by drug abuse, maybe the kids are witnessing daily or periodic domestic violence between mom and dad," Detective Wayne added.
Police said it's important for anyone who suspects abuse to report it immediately.
"Don't be afraid to call if you suspect maybe a kid is being neglected, there's lack of supervisions, there's physical domestic violence going on," Detective Wayne said.
"We just want people to look out for child abuse prevention and do what they can," Jean Dubree, Director for the Child 1st Center, told WAND News.
The Child 1st Center works to advocate for young victims of abuse and get them the services and care they need.
"As a victim advocate organization we want to make sure that the crime victims' rights are enforced," Dubree added.
You can call the DCFS hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE. Callers can report a tip anonymously. Suspects will not be notified who made a report.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
