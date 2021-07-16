CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - The COVID-19 pandemic made its way across the world and healthcare providers had to take action with moving their practice to virtual Telehealth formats.
Carle Health officials say, "whether it’s on your couch, from your kitchen table or even in bed, virtual visits make seeing your Carle provider easier than ever." However, some doctors are seeing an alarming distraction during virtual visits, driving.
Tracy Grotrian, DO, Convenient Care, says, “when you’re distracted while driving, you’re not only putting your life at risk but also those around you,” Dr. Grotrian said. “Of course we know texting and driving is dangerous, but trying to focus on the visit rather than the road presents a clear danger and was never the intention when offering this care technology.”
Carle Health says health providers will pause appointments until patients are safely parked or until an appointment can be rescheduled.
Dr. Grotrian also says that when patients are distracted, it makes it harder for them, as well as the provider, to fully concentrate on the health needs of the patient.
“When you are driving, neither you nor the provider are able to fully focus on the symptoms, concerns and solutions,” Dr. Grotrian said. “It’s so important for us as providers to know your concerns so we can help, and the distraction of driving makes that hard. For the patient, it may be hard to retain the directions your provider may give you in terms of medication, next steps and more.”
When scheduling a virtual visit with your Carle provider, it’s important to make sure the environment offers a distraction free appointment. Dr. Grotrian suggests the following tips in preparing for a virtual visit:
- Attend the appointment in a quiet, private location away from others.
- Choose a location that is comfortable and distraction free, like a kitchen table, home office or a quiet place living room.
- Ensure proper lighting is available to better see the provider.
- Check for a strong connection to the internet to avoid blurry camera quality.
- Test your camera and microphone ahead of the appointment.
- Close all unneeded programs and applications before starting the visit to avoid possible technical issues or disruptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.