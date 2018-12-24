URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- Dozens of residents in Champaign-Urbana gathered this morning at the Vineyard Church, Urbana to do something a little special for all the residents in the area.
For many, the holidays is about resting and spending the day with loved ones, but for some they spend their holidays working hard to keep residents safe.
In honor of that, residents used their church funds to purchase over 300 boxes of donuts to distribute all over the Champaign-Urbana area.
"Whoever is working, whoever is up on Christmas eve or has to work that grave yard shift we want to bless," said Pastor Clay Harrington.
Volunteers will be needed from 4:30 to 7:00 pm to distribute all the donuts to local firefighters, paramedics, hospitals and anything else you can think of.