DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Giggles on Merchant and the The Salvation Army of Decatur are celebrating Donut Week this week.
On Tuesday, June 9, Thursday, June 11 and Saturday, June 13 help The Salvation Army of Decatur by ordering donuts from Giggles on Merchant. The event was originally planned for the first week in June, but was postponed, explained Director of Development Kyle Karsten.
The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to raise funds to help the needy during the Great Depression, according to the organization. Also to commemorate the work of the "donut lassies" who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
The Salvation Army works on the front lines in Decatur to help provide food, shelter and emergency services to those to are in need in the community.
"The dollars are going to go to what we do - and we provide food and shelter, programs that help in emergency situations like rent and utilities where people are in need you will find The Salvation Army there to help them."
To pre-order donuts, click here.
