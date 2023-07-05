SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– The Illinois State Fair announced on Wednesday, that The Doobie Brothers will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Saturday, August 12.
The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more.
In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.
“It is not often we get opportunity to have a band that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame play at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Manager Rebecca Clark. “The Doobie Brothers transcend generations making this a show for all fairgoers.”
