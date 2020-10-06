DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Door 4 Brewery is kicking off its month-long fundraiser to support Special Olympics Illinois this Saturday with Bocktober Fest.
The festival will feature RocketAxe Axe Throwing, raffle drawings, food, and entertainment by the 8UP Band, which will be performing from 7-9 p.m. The fundraiser as a whole runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The event also is a kick-starter for the brewery's month-long promotion. For every pint of Door 4 brewed Specialty Bock Beer sold, $1 will be donated to the Special Olympics Illinois Region I.
The beer special will run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10.
