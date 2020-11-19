(WAND) - You may not be able to have Thanksgiving dinner with some of your loved ones this year, but you can share a meal.
Door Dash and Caviar food delivery services are offering "Gifting" for Thanksgiving.
Gifting lets you send a holiday treat to friends and family, from apple pie, to champagne, to chicken noodle soup.
Open your Door Dash or Caviar app and change the address to your recipient's location.
When checking out, choose "Send as a gift," and select a digitally animated card.
After you fill in the recipient's name and phone number, you will get a link to send to your loved one to let them know a treat is on the way.
