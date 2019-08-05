URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Door-to-door scams have become an issue in the Urbana area, according to police.
The Urbana Police Department said on Facebook it was recently informed of the scams. It provided a list of free services that are used in those types of scams:
- Fence repair
- Roof repair
- Siding repair
- Driveway repair
- Automobile repair
- Building code violation
- Free home security inspection
- Tree trimming
- Door-to-door sales
- Collecting money for various things includeing organizations, school trips or sports
Police are telling the public to follow a number of guidelines to keep themselves or others from becoming scam victims. They said homeowners should ask for identification if someone claiming to offer a service comes to their door and never respond to unsolicited offers for that service.
If the person claiming to offer the service arrives unexpectedly, the homeowner is asked to have them wait outside while their company or employer is reached. The number should be looked up online or in a phone book, as the person’s business card could have a fake number.
To avoid becoming a victim, homeowners should never give up-front payment if the person asks for it and always be cautious of someone who demands immediate money. Police said people should also tell their neighbors about unusual experiences or activity they’ve seen to help them avoid getting scammed.
Appointments should always been scheduled in advance to avoid any uncertainty about who has arrived to perform services or repairs.