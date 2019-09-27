(WAND) - DoorDash confirmed Thursday that 4.9 million of its users, delivery workers and vendors were exposed in a data breach to a "unauthorized third party."
The company made its announcement in a blog post and said it "became aware of unusual activity involving a third-party service producer" earlier this month. As part of the investigation, DoorDash said it determined that the third party had accessed some user data on May 4, 2019.
DoorDash did not reveal the identity of the "unauthorized third party." The company did say they are taking action to prevent this from happening again.
They believe that around 4.9 million users were effected if they joined before April 5, 2018. Those effected included delivery workers and vendors.
DoorDash said it would be reaching out directly "over the coming days" to those who are affected.
Names, emails, delivery addresses and phone numbers are included in the information that was exposed. In some cases, the last four digits of a payment card could have been access. Additionally, the last four digital of bank account numbers for its delivery drivers and merchants could have been accessed.
DoorDash said 100,000 of company's "Dashers" had their driver's license numbers accessed.
While DoorDash said it does not believe user passwords have been comprised, it is encouraging all those affected to reset their passwords "out of an abundance of caution."
If users need more information, DoorDash has set up a dedicated call center available 24/7 for support at 855-646-4683.