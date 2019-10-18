BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - We all know Dorothy the movie character... but the real Dorothy is from central Illinois.
Dorothy Gage is from Bloomington. She can be found at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Gage died at the very young age of five months. It is believed the cause of her death was "congestion to the brain". Gage's uncle, L. Frank Baum, named her after the main character of his book.
In 2017, it was decided a tree would be carved in the image of Dorothy and her dog, Toto. Now Gage's memory serves as a reminder of her impact in children's literature.