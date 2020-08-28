WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are working to find out what lead to the death of two inmates in the Iroquois County Jail.
A preliminary investigation shows sheriff's deputies found the first injured inmate unresponsive at 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. The inmate was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Thursday night. Police identified him as 47-year old Jason Francher of Milford. An autopsy for Francher is scheduled for Friday.
Illinois State Police say on the next day, Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m. deputies found a second inmate unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
The inmate who was pronounced dead has been identified as 24-year old Andre Maiden of Hoopeston. An autopsy is also scheduled for Friday.
Illinois State Police were called to investigate the death and injury of the inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.