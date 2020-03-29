ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide after two women were found shot in St. Joseph Township.
Deputies tell WAND News they were dispatched to a home at 4:15 a.m. to check the welfare of the residents. The caller said Jonathan Perry made comments that made the caller believe the residents had been injured or killed.
When deputies arrived they say they found two female victims deceased from gunshot wounds.
Sheriff’s Deputies located the suspect, 28-year-old Jonathon Perry, and placed him under arrest. Perry was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center and booked on murder charges.
Names of the victims are not being released at this time, pending notification to the victims’ families.
