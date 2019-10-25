DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A jury has convicted a man who shot and killed two men in a Decatur mobile home.
On Oct. 31, 2017, 22-year-old Kwantrevis Richardson murdered 43-year-old Michael E. Roberts-Mathenia and 34-year-old Johnathan Balance. Authorities found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and torso.
This shooting happened in the 3100 block of Kent Avenue.
At the end of a trial that started Wednesday morning, a jury found him guilty of Class M first-degree murder charges.
Richardson is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.