DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A double murder suspect is set to start his trial in Macon County.
In a Tuesday court appearance, 22-year-old Kwantrevis Richardson had the start of his trial set for Wednesday. He’s accused of shooting and killing two men – Michael E. Roberts-Mathenia, 43, and Johnathan T. Balance, 34 – on Halloween night in 2017.
A coroner’s report said the shooting left the victims with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and torso, which caused their deaths. Authorities found them in the 3100 block of Kent Avenue inside of a mobile home.
Richardson was arrested and charged with eight Class M felony first-degree murder charges. He also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty to charges in December 2017.
Records showed the court dismissed the possession charge on the motion of the defense and two of the murder charges on the motion of prosecutors.
The trial is set to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.