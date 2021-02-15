SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot late Monday morning in Springfield.
Deputies were called to the 800 block of West Lenox at 11 a.m. for shots fired.
Two victims were shot. Officials said their injuries are not life threatening.
Deputies are investigating, and no one has been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
