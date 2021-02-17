TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Health Department has announced changes to vaccine clinics, including have one clinic in each of the next two weeks.
The county previously had two clinics per week. Each clinic will have a first and second dose portion.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Feb. 25
Tuscola Community Building (122 W. North Central Ave.)
10 a.m. - Noon: Second dose clinic
Noon - 2:45 p.m.: First-dose clinic (age 65 and older)
Wednesday, March 3
Arcola Masonic Center (111. S. Locust St.)
1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Second dose clinic
3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: First dose clinic (age 65 and older)
The sign-up process is staying the same. People can visit the Douglas County Health Department website for registration links, which are available at 4:30 p.m. Friday. People who are signing up for a second dose should be sure the clinic is on or after the date written on the back of their vaccine record card.
Registration links will have clear first and second dose markings. The website has a video tutorial showing people how to register.
Vaccine recipients must wear something that allows easy access to the upper arm, which is where vaccines are administered. After a person receives a vaccine dose, there is a 15-minute observation period.
Click here for more information about the registration process and what people should bring to their appointment.
