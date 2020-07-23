DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Douglas County health officials confirmed the county's first COVID-19 death.
The Douglas County Health Department said this beloved resident was over 65 years old. They were confirmed positive for the virus in the first week of July.
The person was hospitalized due to complications caused by COVID-19.
"Despite the best efforts of many, as well as weeks of medical care and treatment, we unfortunately must regrettably announce their passing today in tandem with our first public announcement of Douglas County's first COVID-19 related death," the Douglas County Health Department said.
The county is not releasing any other personal details in order to protect the privacy of the person's grieving family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.