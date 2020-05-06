DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Coroner has passed away.
Villa Grove Fire and Rescue announce on its Facebook page that Joe Victor has died.
Victor also served as the EMA Director and was previously a police officer, firefighter, and EMT.
WAND News is working to learn more information about his passing and who will take over his position in the interim.
We will update this story when that information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.