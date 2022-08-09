DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Engineer is announcing several road repairs and construction projects that are continuing this week.
The following roadways will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 12:
CR 1425N between CR 2550E and IL Route 49
CR 1450N between CH-5(CR2530E) and CR 2550E
CR 2550E between CR 1425N and CR 1450N
CR 2680E between CR 1425N and CR 1550N
CR 2750E between CR 1425N and CR 1550N
The following roadways will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 15 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022:
CR 1250N between CR 2730E and IL Route 49
CR 1350N between CH-5(CR 2550E) and CH 2730E
CR 1450N between CH-5(CR 2530E) and CR 2550E
CR 2550E between CR 1425N and CR 1450N
CR 2730E between CR 1250N and CR 1425N
The roadways will be closed to through traffic for Bituminous Prime and Bituminous Surface Treatment construction.
Local traffic and landowners will have use of the roadways after the Bituminous Prime is installed, however, the highway officials and Contractor request that driving speed be kept at or below 15 MPH.
This work will be weather dependent.
Douglas County has contracted with Beniach Construction Co. Inc. (Tuscola, IL) for the proposed construction activities, the awarded contract is for $12,430,896.24.
