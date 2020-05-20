DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Sheriff Department said they will start allowing inmates to have restricted visitations.
The visitations will begin on June 1, and will be non-contact. The visits will be limited to 15 minutes by appointment only. Only two visitors will be allowed, including children.
Visitors will only be allowed to come once a week. They will also have to schedule a visit with correctional staff no later than five days and no earlier than a 24 hour period, the department said.
Any person failing to schedule a visitation will be refused.
All visitors must wear a face covering during their visit due to the confined space.
