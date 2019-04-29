DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove is holding domestic violence education and training sessions.
Training is available for people who want to educate themselves on the issues surrounding domestic violence.
The training will take place between April 29 and May 15, Monday through Thursday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m., in Decatur, at Dove, 302 S. Union, Dean Simcox Conference Room.
The 44-hour training is approved by ICADV, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
There is a $200 fee for the training.
Dove provides services to Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, DeWitt and Piatt Counties.