DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several dozen people spent their Tuesday night at Decatur's First Presbyterian Church, paying tribute to victims of domestic violence at a candle-lighting ceremony.
Non-profit organization Dove Inc. hosts the candlelight ceremony each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In addition to the candle lighting, the ceremony featured prayers, videos, music, and true stories about domestic violence.
“Domestic Violence affects everyone in some way," said featured speaker Shane Brandel, deputy chief with the Decatur Police Department. "Don’t think that it doesn’t affect you at all, because it does. There’s gonna be a way that it affects you. So if you have a way to help somebody that is involved in a domestic violence situation, do it. Whatever it is that it takes for you to help that person, do it.”
“When you hear or see something, you speak up, you say something," added Jared Bohland, client services coordinator for Dove's Domestic Violence program. "You fight for your neighbor. When you’re talking about the faith community, or schools, or the medical field, whoever it is. Everybody really is a partner in this fight.”
If anyone or someone they know is suffering from domestic violence, they can call Dove at 217-423-2238 or call 911.