DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove Inc. said they are in need of masks before the state requirement goes into place.
The masks will be used for their clients in the Homeward Bound program. This will make sure they are protected when riding the bus and to seeking out items in need.
The organization said they need the masks starting Friday. They will be taking donations of masks that are in zip-loc bag.
Masks can be delivered to 788 E. Clay in Decatur on Monday through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
