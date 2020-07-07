DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove, Inc. in Decatur celebrated 50 years of service on Tuesday.
Dove, Inc. was originated by seven Disciples of Christ churches, who got together to create the organization to meet unmet needs in the Decatur community.
"Prosperity, strength, wisdom, commitment and optimism, all which completely encompass what Dove is over the last 50 years," said Brandi Robinson, Dove Board of Directors Secretary.
Over the past 50 years, Dove created different programs to assist victims of domestic violence, provided services for homeless families, expanded the financial assistance for families in need to all five counties the organization serves, and created different outreach programs.
"Needed then, vital now, makes so much sense because back in the early 70s when (the) domestic violence movement began, there weren't shelters back then ... there weren't really services back then," said Teri Ducy, Director of the Domestic Violence Program.
Leaders within Dove, Inc. said the organization addresses unmet needs and addresses social injustices within the community. For more information about Dove, Inc. and ways to help, click here.
