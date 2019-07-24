DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove is offering training for people wanting to educate themselves about domestic violence.
The training will take place October 28 through November 13, Monday through Thursday evenings, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The training will be held at Dove, 302 S. Union, Dean Simcox Conference Room.
The training is approved by ICADV, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and being facilitated by two Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professionals.
There is a $200 fee for the training.
To register, call Barbara Blakey at (217) 428-6616 after August 5.
A phone interview is the first step in the process and needs to take place by noon, Friday, October 11.
The training program will allow you to volunteer in many areas, such as support group facilitation, legal advocacy and children's services.
Dove provides services to Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, DeWitt and Piatt Counties.