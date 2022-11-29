DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - It's an important time of year to remember the victims and survivors of domestic violence.
"The holidays are definitely sometimes the trigger for an escalation," said Barb Blakey, Chief Communications Officer at Dove Inc.
While these tragic cases happen all year round, it can be harder for families around the holidays.
"I think the sentimental part of the holidays are hard on people and the extra financial burden is hard on families," said Blakey.
On Giving Tuesday, Dove hosted an event to honor those impacted. They lit four trees; each color represents someone involved in the cycle of domestic violence.
"One of them is the red tree. It is for all those people who are working towards a safer home. The white tree is the tree that kinda honors the people that founded the agency. And the purple tree to honor those who again are working to find a safer lives for themselves and to memorialize those who have passed," explained Blakey.
Other items such as coats, toys and Christmas wrapping items were also donated to help those in need. The staff is using this as an opportunity let people know of their critical services in a time of need.
"If the community knows we're doing events such as this, they're able to stop by, see what we have to offer and then go out and spread that word. And give that education and awareness to the community," said Darsonya Switzer, CEO of Dove Inc.
One of their main goals this holiday season is to help those who need it.
"But also to be able to reach out to those families who may not necessarily know that they can come to us," said Switzer.
If you or someone you know is need of Dove's services, visit their website at DoveINC.org. You can also find out more information on how to help.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved
