DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Domestic Violence hotlines are seeing a surge in calls in recent weeks.
Dove Inc. says it expected a spike in service requests. Domestic Violence Program Director Teri Ducy says they've received more than 600 calls since March 17. Not all of these calls were emergencies, some were just information based calls. Dove assisted in 84 Emergency Orders of Protection and have placed 16 adults and 6 children in off-site shelter.
During the first weeks of the Stay-At-Home order, calls were down. That's because abusers take advantage of the isolation. Victims may not be able to call police when stuck at home with abusers.
"Call the police if you hear something or see something going on. Th victim may not be able to be in a place where they can do that," said Program director Teri Ducy. "You might be saving someone's life."
For anyone in need of services who is a victim of domestic violence, call 217.423.2238 for Macon County; 217.935.6072 for DeWitt County; 217.728.9334 for Moultrie County; 217.762.2122 for Piatt County; and 217.774.4888 for Shelby County.
