DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Dove Inc will host its Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2021, at First Christian Church, 1357 CR 1200 E, Sullivan.
The service honors those who have suffered and died through domestic violence as well as celebrates those who have survived and are working to end the abuse.
The service starts at 6:00 p.m. with remarks from coordinator Becky Comstock followed by the lighting of the candles.
For additional information, please call 217.728.9303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.