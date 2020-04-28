DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new survey by Dove Incorporated is looking at new information from their recent homeless survey. The survey showed changed in the Macon County homeless population.
According to the survey, 135 people identify as homeless in Macon County. Last year, there were 169. These numbers include people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing and those without any shelter.
While Macon County's homeless population has gone down there's an increase in the number of chronically homeless.
"We try to help catch individuals before they flip into the chronically homeless category, and so when we saw the number of those individuals who are chronically homeless, that was a little surprising to us," said Program Director Darsonia Switzer.
Dove is offering motel vouchers for those without a home during the pandemic. Contact Dove at 217-428-6616.
