(NBC/WAND) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher by more than 400 points and surpassed the 30,000 level for the first time.
NBC News reports stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday as investors cheered the Trump administration’s move to begin the transition process as well as President-elect Joe Biden’s potential pick for Treasury secretary.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, putting it on pace for a record closing high, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1%.
NBC reports Boeing and Chevron rose 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively, to lead the Dow higher. Energy was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, rising 4.2%. Financials, meanwhile, advanced 2.7%.
Stocks were coming off a strong session on Monday piled into reopening trades amid optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine.
News also broke Monday that Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary. She is viewed as a market-friendly pick, considering she oversaw a long economic expansion with historically low-interest rates and she’s likely to push for further fiscal stimulus, NBC News said.
“I think this is a strong sign that Biden will be focused on rebuilding the economy vs. pursuing aggressive regulatory policy,” said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. “She will be an effective voice of more fiscal support vs. someone who was seen as a partisan ... I would say that is a positive development for the market, but more importantly for the economy as a whole.”
U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and will have a short session on Friday.
