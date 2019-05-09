LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – I-55 will be closed in both directions as responders remove a downed power line near Lincoln.
A press release from Illinois State Police says the closure will happen at 3:30 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes. ISP District 9 and the Illinois Department of Transportation will be re-routing interstate traffic through Lincoln at the following places while the power company works on the line:
- I-55 N/B to exit at 126 through Lincoln to re-enter I-55 at milepost 133
- I-55 S/B to exit at 133 through Lincoln to re-enter I-55 at milepost 126
- I-155 S/B to I-55 N/B to exit 133 through Lincoln to re-enter I-55 at milepost 126
Drivers are asked to use an alternative route if possible while driving through the area.