(WAND) - A downstate health care region has reached a "warning level" after seeing seven consecutive days of COVID-19 positivity rate increases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said this applies to Region Four (comprised of Belleville, Carlyle, Greenville, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties) which has four counties that border Missouri.
Many residents in those counties travel frequently across the border. Missouri has less stringent mitigation measures in place.
Officials said there have been reports of large gatherings without social distancing that took place in the southern Illinois region.
Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston is reported to have hosted several large events, the IDPH said.
Additional measures will be reinstated in a region following a sustained rise in the positivity rate along with either a sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions or a critical reduction in hospital bed capacity.
A sustained rise in the positivity rate is defined as a sustained increase in a 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following:
• Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness
• Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds under 20%)
• Three consecutive days averaging greater than or equal to 8% positivity rate
The first tier of mitigation steps can include suspending indoor bar service, reducing indoor dining capacity, reducing elective surgeries and procedures, placing additional limits on gatherings and room capacity, expanding remote work, and potential further mitigation steps relating to recreational activities, retail, and salon and personal care based on data received.
