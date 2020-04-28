SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Downstate Senate Democrats are pushing for more state funding to support local health departments for the coming year.
The money would help the health departments keep up with their efforts on COVID-19 in addition to their basic functions. Senator Andy Manar and others are pushing to double state funding to support local health department.
The plan would increase funding for Local Health Protection Grants to $36 million in the state's next budget, which Manar says is key to opening the economy.
“Our state’s response and recovery will require 97 fully staffed local health departments to continue to do their part each and every day to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are the first line of response and are the foundation to reopening the economy,” Manar said.
Manar says mounting fiscal uncertainty and looming cuts to county and municipal budgets could impede local public health efforts and our state’s progress as a whole. “This additional funding will ensure they have what they need to do their jobs effectively through the end of our recovery period,” he added.
These funds help maintain the proper community levels for infectious diseases, food protection, safety of potable water supply and private sewage disposal. Funds are sent out to health departments on a formula that includes population and poverty levels with each jurisdiction.
