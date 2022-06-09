SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Transit agencies in downstate Illinois can now apply for a final round of grants as part of the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program.
The third and final round of proposals will be accepted through July 29 from downstate transit providers. The state will then determine how it distributes up to $132 million for projects expanding and improving transit service, increasing transportation options and enhancing the quality of life for downstate communities.
“Regardless of size, transit providers fulfill an essential role in many communities throughout Illinois and play a vital part in the state’s overall multimodal transportation network,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The grant opportunities provided through the governor’s capital program make sure we get transit providers the resources they need to improve and grow their ability to serve the public.”
Applications and contact information can be found here, on the Illinois Department of Transportation Public Transportation Providers page. There will be a webinar for the program held June 23. At that time, specific questions will be addressed and the application process will be reviewed.
Awards will be announced in the fall.
Through the governor's Rebuild Illinois program, a total of $4.5 billion has been identified for investing in transit in Illinois. It includes $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding.
The state will award a total of $355 million through the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program via competitive grants to transit providers outside of Chicago.
