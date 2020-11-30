CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Downtown Champaign will be offering up to two hours of free parking through December to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season.
Hourly visitors parking longer than two hours between December 1 and December 31 will get a 2-hour discount on their parking fee.
As always, parking in the parking deck and at metered spaces is free on City holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
The City-owned Hill Street Parking Deck is located at the corner of Hill and Randolph Streets and has more than 300 visitor parking spaces.
More information about the Hill Street Parking Deck is available on the City’s website at champaignil.gov/parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.