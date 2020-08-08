CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A pair of downtown Champaign parking lots will close early on Saturday and Sunday.
The move is in efforts to enhance public safety. It is also a response to the shooting incident that occurred Friday night as well as other recent incidents where large crowds have gathered in downtown parking lots at late night/early morning hours.
The City of Champaign announced that the city-owned parking lots at Neil and Washington Streets, as well as Walnut and Washington Streets will close at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Drivers that park in these lots before 9:00 PM can leave their vehicles in the lot until midnight, at which time both parking lots will be locked and vehicles cannot be removed by their owners until 7:00 AM. Drivers needing to park downtown past midnight are encouraged to use the Hill Street Parking Deck (123 W. Hill St.).
The City also wants to remind is residents and visitors of the appropriate use of City-owned parking lots as outlined in Section 33-73(c) of Champaign City Code, as well as City Ordinances related to open alcohol:
- While in a City-owned parking lot, individuals cannot engage in any activity not directly associated with the parking of or retrieval of vehicles, including but not limited to the consumption of alcohol, gambling, or the sale of merchandise or services.
- Individuals cannot transport, carry, possess, or have alcoholic liquor within the driver or passenger area of any motor vehicle unless it remains sealed in its original packaging.
- Individuals cannot carry open containers of alcoholic liquor out of any establishment licensed to sell alcohol.
- Activities such as standing in the roadway, loitering on sidewalks, carrying open alcohol, and consuming alcohol in parking lots or public roadways are violations of City Ordinances and can result in a City citation with a minimum fine of $205 per violation.
