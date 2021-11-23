DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Its Christmas time in Downtown Danville.
On Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, Downtown Danville will be filled with Christmas festivities all weekend long.
Complimentary Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides begin at 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday with pick-up and drop-off locations at the corner of Harrison and Vermilion by The County Administration Building.
Fridays festivities will also feature the Holiday Bazaar at The County Administration Building from noon – 8 p.m. and local craft vendors will be set up for both days at the County Administration Building.
The Night of Lights Parade starts at 6 p.m. on Friday featuring over 40 different floats and is presented by Downtown Danville Inc., The City of Danville, and Vermilion Advantage.
Sponsoring this event is Meijer, with additional sponsors including Sunset Funeral Home, Old National Bank, OSF Healthcare, Liberty Village of Danville, McDonald’s, Two Roads Wellness Clinic, Danville Area Visitor’s Bureau, and Premier Network Solutions.
Saturdays festivities will include visiting Santa in his house at Temple Plaza from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and shopping at the Holiday Bazaar at The County Administration Building from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.