DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Friday is the day businesses will move into Phase 3 of the governor's Reopen Illinois Plan. For restaurants it means the possibility to provide outdoor food service.
The City of Decatur will make changes to downtown to help those wising to provided outdoor dining. Allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining should provide a boost for some downtown Decatur businesses.
"I think this will help a lot of our restaurants and bars all over the community," said councilman Pat McDaniel. "It will help their businesses and it helps the city because when they sell more product, in liquor and food, that's sales tax for us."
And businesses agree.
"Any foot traffic compared to what we've had is going to be better," said business owner Nate Allen.
Eateries on Merchant Street already have the curb side pick-up service and deliveries. But soon they would like to have outdoor service in the street.
Councilman McDaniel said the city is talking with those restaurants on Merchant Street because there are safety concerns with parking and traffic.
"The city has to work with them on that. I just have some real problems," said McDaniel.
Nate Allen who owns GoodFellas, a cigar shop on Merchant Street, feels increased restaurant traffic will help his business.
"Any foot traffic that we can get, and as much business as we can all get all the restaurants downtown, that's super positive," said Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.