LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - An area of downtown Louisville closed Friday afternoon due to an investigation of a parked RV is now back open.
Authorities evacuated part of downtown Louisville due to an RV parked near the Fifth and Main Street intersection, according to WDRB, WAND's sister station. The station reports police cleared multiple areas, including the Belvedere, the south side of Main between Fourth and Fifth streets and Fifth Street between Market and Main.
Police had sectioned off a 300-foot radius of the RV in their investigation.
The LMPD bomb squad investigated before the area was deemed safe. Police gave an all-clear just before 3 p.m. central time and the downtown area was reopened.
