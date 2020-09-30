SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Free downtown meter parking in Springfield will continue through the end of the year.
Citations will still be issued for vehicles not adhering to the time limits posted on the parking signs.
You do not need to put change in a meter when you park. However, you will be required to move your vehicle within the time posted at that parking location.
Meter parking will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.