SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An annual 4th of July fireworks show in Springfield has been canceled due to the pandemic.
The show, organized by the Springfield Jaycees and held in front of the State Capitol Building, will not happen in 2020. Organizers said the current COVID-19 crisis caused concerns about the safety of volunteers and community members.
"We understand that the downtown fireworks are a tradition that many of you look forward to every summer and we truly regret that we are unable to provide them this summer, but based on current protocols we do not feel we can safely provide the same level of entertainment and safe community fun while maintaining social distancing and obeying the State of Illinois’ guidelines for gatherings," a statement from the Jaycees said.
The Jaycees hoped to again partner with DSI and Levitt AMP Springfield for free music and entertainment during the fireworks show. Those groups have jointly decided to postpone their music series until 2021.
Organizers also thanked Arch Coal Viper Mine, which had agreed to be the event's primary sponsor. Part of the money the company gave will go toward community benefit projects, including supplies for micro pantries and toys for HSHS St. John's Hospital patients.
"We also want to thank all of our community partners who have supported us in past years," the Jaycees said. "We look forward to bringing this event back and celebrating the holiday with the community once again in 2021."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.