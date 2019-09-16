URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Downtown Urbana Historic District has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The announcement was made by the National Park Service, based on a recommendation by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The Downtown Urbana Historic District is bounded by Illinois, Walnut, Water, Goose Alley and Cedar Streets.
Dan Maloney, owner and CEO of DETech, started renovating the Nat Cohen Building at the corner of Main and Race Streets in Downtown Urbana.
"I am very excited about the establishment of the Downtown Urbana Historic District. I believe that it is a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalization of the downtown area. In addition to the marketing value of being listed in the National Register of Historic Places, this designation also provides some federal financial incentives that should help to fuel additional, private investment in properties in the district," Maloney said.
Downtown Urbana has housed everything from opera houses and hotels, banks to bakeries, and millinery shops to saloons.
The district is features a variety of architecture types including 19th and 20th century styles.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation's historic places worthy of preservation.