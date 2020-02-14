DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millions of people across the country are celebrating Valentine's Day Friday night, but for several dozen people in Decatur, Friday was "Anti-Valentine's Day."
Rachel Donathan, taproom manager for Door 4 Brewing Company, called her bar's event "a party for everybody who doesn't have somebody, some place to go and have fun".
The party included themed drinks, such as Cupid's Blood Jello shots, an adult piñata, and "broken heart pizzas".
Among those who were in attendance were friends Kendra Elzy and Jenna Slaughter, who began anti-Valentine's celebrations at 3 p.m.
"We decided to make it a girls' day, because we're both single, ready to mingle," Elzy said. "People are in love and there's a lot of people like us who aren't, who like to celebrate."
Elsewhere in the bar, Rocket Axe hosted an "axes for exes" event, where people could vent anti-Valentine's frustrations by throwing axes at paper hearts
"Everybody's had a bad break-up," said axe coach Jheri Keppler. "Broken hearts. It's pretty common."
But the most important part of Anti-Valentine's Day is companionship, a reminder that even if someone's single, they're not alone.
"Valentine's Day doesn't have to be male-female, it could be friends, family," said Jeanie Clenenden of Decatur.