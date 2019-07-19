MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - During these extreme temperatures many people are staying inside to beat the heat. But this week, dozens of people are crossing Illinois by bicycle for an excellent cause.
"These riders they're gonna tell you that they're out here for the families,” Illinois State Police Trooper and ride participant, Keith Dorwart, shared. “Anything that they're going through today is nothing compared to what the families that have lost their loved ones go through on a day to day basis and that's why they ride."
Cyclists are pushing through the hot weather for the 15th Annual Concerns of Police Survivors Cycle Across Illinois Ride. It's a roughly 330 mile trip from Alton, Illinois to Chicago. The ride honors fallen officers and their surviving family members and friends. WAND News caught up with the riders, and a few of the ride's organizers in Waverly on Thursday.
"It's always neat to see, you know, going through the small towns across the state of Illinois and seeing how wonderful and welcoming each community is for us as we come through," Jim Rybolt, Ride Co-Chair said.
"You know it gives the families, it makes them feel good that someone still cares. Someone still cares about their officers, remembers their officers, their loved ones who died in the line of duty,” said Illinois C.O.P.S. President, Terry Roderick said.
For Trooper Dorwart, the trip has a personal connection. That’s because his dad, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Dorwart, was killed in the line of duty when he was three-years-old.
"Especially coming through the local towns. We start hitting those family and friends, and then we go by the family home, and we ride down the highway that's dedicated to dad,” Dorwart reflected. “These guys are my family too. So, it's sharing my family with my dad and being able to show what we've done in memory of him."
Fallen officers are honored in many ways along the trip. In Waverly Thursday there was a moment of silence for Dorwart's father. The officers' surviving families feel the support during the event and beyond.
"This bike ride is the backbone of the Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors and really allows us to fund our programs and take care of our survivors even better," Dorwart explained.
The National C.O.P.S. Program hosts many events to support fallen officers' loved ones throughout the year. They host several retreats, camps for youth, counseling, and scholarships. The Illinois Chapter raises money partially through this ride to go toward Illinois families and the national organization.
After cyclists left Waverly, they continued on to Springfield for the evening. They will pick up their journey from Springfield on Friday morning.