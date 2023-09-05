Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.