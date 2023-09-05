DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — WAND partnered with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives on Tuesday in Decatur and Springfield. More than 35 people donated at the Decatur location, with similar numbers at the Springfield location.
Most of the who donated blood came with a personal reason for doing so. Some said it was relatives who had a medical emergency and couldn't get the blood they needed in time, and others did it to continue a legacy.
"This is the third time I've done it," said Brenda Hite. "My father always did it for about 30 years, he was a member of the 'Gallons Club' and he always encouraged us if we could do it, to do it. So I am donating in his honor."
Organizers with the American Red Cross in Illinois say they always need donors. Around every two seconds, someone needs blood and it's hard to keep up with the demand.
"It's not a commodity that can sit on the shelf for an extended period of time," said Mark Thomas, the Interim Regional Director for the American Red Cross. "There's a continuous need for blood and the continuous appreciation for those blood donors."
Thomas said he often sees hesitation from first time donors who are afraid to donate. He encourages everyone to try at least once, because blood donations are so valuable.
"For the one half a millisecond that the needle goes into your arm that's going to be the only discomfort that you feel," said Thomas. "And then for the next 10 or 15 minutes, you're going to be dispensing blood that's going to possibly save someone's life."
The American Red Cross allows people to donate blood every 59 days.
If you couldn't make it to today's blood drive, you can find other blood drives near you at this link or visit RedCross.org.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.