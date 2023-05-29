SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — More than one hundred veterans, families, and community members gathered for the annual ceremony honoring the fallen at Camp Butler.
The event focused on the history of Memorial Day, as well as the importance of recognizing the lives of veterans who died while serving their country.
"We can never underestimate or underappreciate the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families in any of these conflicts and we know that service members continue to serve our nation both here at home and abroad," said Jimmy Allen, the Director of Camp Butler National Ceremony.
Many of the people who attended the event say they come to the cemetery every year. One of those people, is Mark White, whose father is buried at Camp Butler.
"He served in World War II and he was a photographer and he was with the troops that liberated the camps in Auschwitz and Buchenwald," said White. "He photographed some of the Holocaust atrocities."
Those photographs are now housed in the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC.
The Inter-Veterans Council of Sangamon County attended the ceremony. They performed "Taps" as well as a Memorial Rifle Volley. Members of the group say they hope people recognize the true importance of Memorial Day.
"Everybody wants to have their cookouts and parties on Memorial Day and that's fine, but just take a moment to stop and realize what today actually means," said Bruce O'Neill.
